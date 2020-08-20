BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Down 37.9% in July

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter worth $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 136.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 39,148 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 11.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

