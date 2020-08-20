Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Given Media Impact Score of 0.57

News articles about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIC opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

