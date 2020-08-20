Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Blue Bird worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132,179 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 19.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 211,739 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blue Bird by 41.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 274,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Blue Bird by 31.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $316.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. Blue Bird Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

