BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

