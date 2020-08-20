Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIRF opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Boiron has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Get Boiron alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Boiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Boiron Company Profile

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines; and proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.