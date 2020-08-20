Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 744,780 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 722,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,162,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $740.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.