Boralex (TSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.47

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.47 and traded as high as $34.10. Boralex shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 724,658 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLX. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.47.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

