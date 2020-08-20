BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $2.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $14.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,935 shares of company stock worth $5,696,813 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 739,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after buying an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 519.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

