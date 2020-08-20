BowLeven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.82

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.49. BowLeven shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 78,772 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.82.

About BowLeven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

