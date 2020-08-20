Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 268.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $124,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

