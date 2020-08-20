Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,019 shares of company stock worth $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BFAM opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

