Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.63

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $4.06. Broadwind Energy shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 119,400 shares.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.