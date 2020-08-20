Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $281.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.70 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $278.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and have sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 158.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 569.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $67,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

