Brokerages Anticipate Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce sales of $347.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.43 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. Roku posted sales of $260.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.91. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.83.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,337,978.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,869 shares of company stock valued at $40,939,089. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Roku by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

