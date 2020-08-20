Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will report sales of $200.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $310.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $772.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $814.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.76 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

