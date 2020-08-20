Brokerages Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.58 Million

Brokerages expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post sales of $18.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.36 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $21.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $57.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.07 million to $57.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.02 million, with estimates ranging from $78.51 million to $79.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXFD. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at about $3,539,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 575,162 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 690,604 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 105.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXFD stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.05.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.