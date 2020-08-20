Brokerages Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.58 Million

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post sales of $18.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.36 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $21.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $57.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.07 million to $57.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.02 million, with estimates ranging from $78.51 million to $79.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXFD. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at about $3,539,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 575,162 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 690,604 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 105.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXFD stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.05.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply