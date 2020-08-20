Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce $12.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $13.31 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $59.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $84.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $90.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $115.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

NYSE SOI opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.39 million, a PE ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.