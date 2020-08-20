Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $599.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report sales of $599.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $606.10 million and the lowest is $593.26 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $600.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $58.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $107,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,001.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,875 shares of company stock worth $175,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,716,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,228,000 after purchasing an additional 130,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 204,560.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 920,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,234 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.