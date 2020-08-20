Brokers Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.85 per share for the year.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,022,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 93,462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,021,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

