Bruce William Mcclelland Buys 10,000 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce William Mcclelland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $657.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ribbon Communications Inc has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 683,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 51,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

