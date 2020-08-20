Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $199.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 289.79 and a beta of 0.67. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total transaction of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

