Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 985,100 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 30th total of 1,441,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.5 days.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

