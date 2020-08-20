Canfor (TSE:CFP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$23.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canfor traded as high as C$19.06 and last traded at C$18.47, with a volume of 674410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.23.

CFP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -16.90.

Canfor Company Profile (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

