Cardinal Resources (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Cardinal Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 49,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

About Cardinal Resources (OTCMKTS:CRDNF)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

