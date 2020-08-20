Cargojet (CGJTF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS: CGJTF) recently:

8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Cargojet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $130.00 to $158.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Cargojet is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $141.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $141.28.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

