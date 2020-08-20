Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $141.14 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $141.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

