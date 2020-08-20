Cashaa Reaches Market Cap of $3.95 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Exrates. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $335,858.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00139522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.01757520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00189337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00142681 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

