cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other cbdMD news, Director Bakari T. Sellers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of cbdMD by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 530,758 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 144.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 229,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in cbdMD by 113.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YCBD opened at $2.92 on Thursday. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15).

YCBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of cbdMD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

