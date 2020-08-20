Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report $82.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the lowest is $49.50 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $714.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $174.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.40 million to $309.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $851.00 million, with estimates ranging from $490.40 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUN opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.76. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

