Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 291 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 291 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,563.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 833,537 shares in the company, valued at $61,765,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $93.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 47.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

