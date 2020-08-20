Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 291.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.88% of Century Communities worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Century Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $8,388,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

