CGI (GIB.A) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CGI (TSE: GIB.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$109.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – CGI was given a new C$102.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$92.00 to C$98.00.

7/27/2020 – CGI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$109.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – CGI was given a new C$102.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$91.11 on Thursday. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of C$67.23 and a 52 week high of C$114.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

