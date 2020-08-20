Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

