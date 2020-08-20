Chee Chew Sells 1,946 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $251.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $288.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

