Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.75 Million

Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce sales of $490.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $533.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.74 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $586.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -108.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,261,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,584,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after buying an additional 443,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

