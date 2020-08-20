Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Chemours worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth about $163,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Chemours by 31.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Chemours by 28.2% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 40,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CC opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

