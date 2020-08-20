China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of China Finance Online stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

