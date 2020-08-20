CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.17

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and traded as high as $13.65. CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.494 dividend. This is a boost from CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%.

About CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

