China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.17. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 41,600 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter.

China XD Plastics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

