Cimpress NV Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of CMPR opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 33.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320,248 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 149,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 174,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

