Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,364 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after buying an additional 77,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 161,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 37,379 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.