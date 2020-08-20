Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Irving Tan Sells 4,141 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

