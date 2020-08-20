CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of CIT Group worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $19.74 on Thursday. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

