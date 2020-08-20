Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 145,500 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $5,760,345.00.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $1,737,270.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $5,213,265.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $1,688,770.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $1,509,805.00.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

