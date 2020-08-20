CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $215.25

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $215.25 and traded as high as $220.25. CLS shares last traded at $202.00, with a volume of 186,561 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $822.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.07.

CLS (LON:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CLS Holdings plc will post 1450.5543746 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

