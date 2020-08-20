Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) dropped 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, approximately 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

CCGGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Amatil in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Amatil in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, and Hornsby's brands.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.