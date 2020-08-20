Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.02

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.02 and traded as high as $105.85. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $104.23, with a volume of 85,215 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.