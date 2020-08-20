Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.10

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $18.99. Cohu shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 189,800 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $787.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 73.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 158,889 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cohu by 207.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 190,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 128,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $1,453,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

