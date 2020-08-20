Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Patient Home Monitoring Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Get Patient Home Monitoring alerts:

PTQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Dougherty & Co set a C$2.25 price objective on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price objective on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Patient Home Monitoring has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Home Monitoring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Home Monitoring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.