Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.74. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 73,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market cap of $121.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43.

About Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

